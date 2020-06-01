The Ghanaian entertainment industry has been hit with another tragedy as a young female singer, Litty Brew, has reportedly passed away.

It is not known exactly when and how Litty Brew passed on as details are sketchy but news of her unfortunate passing first came up on social media on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

One of Litty Brew’s friends known as Ama Petal took to the comment section of the late singer’s posts to lament.

In her comment, Miss Petal, who is also an upcoming singer, expressed her heartbreak at the passing of her friend.

“Lit wake up Lit don’t leave me please wake up please how can you leave me like that who will talk to me who will laugh and beat my back for not being a good friend who will lie to me to sit here and will never show up but rather attack u with fight or show up when Eva she wants who will be making noise from the gate as she is entering inside who will be hitting and giving me slaps when she is talking with me who will insult me when I call other people bestie I love you sooooo much and am soooo glad u came to b part of my life safe journey love I miss you and will always do .Was not expecting to write this three words at our age or this year RIP booooo love you,” She wrote on Instagram.

She later took to her own page to eulogize Little Brew while sharing some photos of her.

The post from Miss Petal has left many people expressing their sadness over the news of Litty Brew’s passing.

For those who do not know, Litty Brew released some songs with 911 and ‘No Pain No Gain’ being the most popular among them.