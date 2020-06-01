The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says it will commence an enhanced mandatory medical examination for all foreign nationals seeking to work and reside in the country.

The directive, which takes effect from June 15, will include testing for Covid-19 and will cover other permits such as Indefinite Residence, Right of Abode and Naturalisation, as well as renewal of other residence permits.

This, according to the Service in a statement, is an add-on to the already existing medical examination undertaken by GIS as one of the requirements for acquiring a work and residence permit by a foreign national.

Below is the full statement: