Family of popular musician, Bice Osei Kuffour, whose father died of coronavirus, has been explaining why they decided to lay him in state.

Madam Agnes Asiamah explained that their motive was to dispel rumours that, the body of their chief had been cremated.

The late father of the musician, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, the chief of Juaso Oyoko clan was reportedly laid in state in breach of the COVID-19 protocols.

What has made the issue murkier is that, the family also buried their kinsman at the blind side of local authorities – a situation many have described as reckless.

But Madam Asiamah in an interview with Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor said they did not breach the President’s directive on public gatherings.

She said, before bringing the body to Juaso, they sought permission from the police and authorities in charge.

When the body arrived in the town, Madam Asiamah said all the necessary protocols were followed to ensure no one is infected with the virus.

“We informed all the people involved before bringing the body to Juaso. Even when we opened the coffin, there was a glass covering the body so no one got direct contract,” she added.

All they were seeking to do, Madam Asiamah, stressed was to prove that they did not bury and empty coffin.

Play attached audio for more: