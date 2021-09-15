The Rector for GH Media School based in Accra, Leslie Addo Listowel, has opened up on why many old movie roles are given to younger actors and actresses instead of old veterans in the movie industry.

Speaking at the sixth edition of the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) under the theme – ‘Film for Jobs’, Mr Listowel said the young actors charge less than the old movie actors, hence producers opt for them to avoid production cost.

ALSO RFEAD: Ghanaian filmmakers dominate 2020 film festival nominations

“It’s about money. Some of the old actors aren’t paid most times. They make the films on credit then later turn around to beg for their own money which is wrong.

“Due to that they don’t accept. In other countries. Adult roles are not given to the young. It’s about time that we start paying them well. How do you act on credit? He quizzed.

On the way forward, Mr Leslie urged movie stakeholders to organise forums to allow growth in the dying movie sector.

“We should pass on the knowledge and have seminars so people will have the passion then money will follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, Philippa Bentuma Arthur, the director of the Black Star Film Festival elaborated on the need to promote African films through their initiative.

“We want to celebrate independent film makers. We take films from all over the world and we have members who will screen them so we can show them to the public… we will have masterclasses alongside. We want to promote African films especially,” she noted.

The sixth edition of the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) returns with an even bigger bang, under the theme – FILM FOR JOBS.

ALSO RFEAD: Black Star International Film Festival to hold virtual concert

The festival continues to influence, amplify and elevate the film scene of Ghana and the entire continent of Africa, and this year is no different. BSIFF creates opportunities for Black stories to be showcased as well as create a platform where independent filmmakers globally can have the space to find new audiences and connect to opportunities.

The Festival is open to all Filmmakers and film enthusiasts globally, but especially available to Ghanaians and African audiences in particular.

BSIFF 2021 will happen from 21 – 26th of September. The main venues for this year’s activities are Silverbird cinemas, Alliance Français, Multichoice Ghana and the Tang Palace Hotel, all in Accra.

Fans, who want to participate, can visit the company’s website to sign up.

Watch video below: