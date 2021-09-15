It’s not often that royal brides turn up on busy shopping streets ahead of their weddings.

But that’s exactly what Flora Ogilvy, the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra, did before celebrating her marriage to husband Timothy Vesterberg.

Flora, 26, was pictured arriving at St James’ Church in London’s Piccadilly in a stunning white sweetheart neckline wedding gown, designed by Phillipa Lepley, teamed with a pearl detailed tiara.

As she stepped out of the car, she was helped by her parents James and Julia Ogilvy, as well as her brother Alexander Ogilvy.

Flora had already tied the knot with Timothy, a former pro ice hockey player, last October during a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of guests they were able to invite was restricted.

Therefore, the ceremony, which took place last Friday in central London, was a marriage blessing, where they were able to invite more guests.

Among them were Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, “the most beautiful royal” Lady Amelia Windsor and Lord Freddie Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman – best known for playing Big Suze in Peep Show.

After the blessing ceremony, the guests headed back to St James’s Palace for a reception in its State Apartments.

At their original wedding last year, Flora, who is 56th in line to the throne, and Timothy got married at the spot, which was due to host the nuptials of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The bride wore a classic dress by London-based designer Emilia Wickstead and kept the news quiet for days until the couple shared a photo from their big day on Instagram.

They got engaged in 2019, with Flora posting on Instagram at the time: “We’re engaged! My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we’re blissfully happy.”

Flora, an art consultant is the Queen’s first cousin, twice removed.

She is occasionally seen at royal events, including Trooping the Colour and family weddings, including Lady Gabriella Windsor’s at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in May 2019.