Father of one of the Achimota Rastafarian students, Ras Nkrabea, has reacted to the Attorney-General’s (AG) appeal of the High Court ruling which compelled Achimota School to admit the students.



Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea’s father, in an exclusive interview on TV3, said he is more focused on the education of his son who has moved to Ghana International School (GIS).



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Hempire Agric Ghana Limited and father of Tyrone Iras Marhguy, Nana Kwaku Agyemang, said the ego of Achimota School will be bruised again, suggesting that the issue should be a case study for the institution.



Appeals case



The Achimota School and the AG have gone back to court to contest the ruling of the High Court that the two Rastafarian students be admitted.



The boys had sued the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, Ghana Education Service, and the AG for refusing to enroll them.



The school at the time had said the boys had to cut their dreadlocks according to its rules and regulations.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo on May 31, however, ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of the school.



The judge held the view that Achimota School and proponents, including Ghana Education Service and the AG failed to justify why the students were denied admission.