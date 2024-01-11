Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, has predicted Ghanaians will experience more power outages in the coming days.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament (MP) blamed the crisis on financial challenges.

The only solution according to him be the ability of government to pay debts owed key players in the energy sector, including the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo).

“We are unable to run full capacity and we are currently shedding 500-megawatt which has resulted in the outages. We are talking about $13m debt so if the government is able to pay the money today, we will get our power back until then, the outages will continue,” he said.

However, Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has announced that the challenges leading to recent power outages in the country have been completely resolved.

He has assured Ghanaians that there would be no more intermittent power outages, commonly referred to as ‘dumsor,’ from Thursday, January 11, 2024.

