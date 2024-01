Data extracted from OEC trade statistics indicates that, Ghana spent approximately $348 million on the importation of toilet paper.

This statistic is within the timeframe spanning from 2017 to 2021.

Further analysis reveals that Ghana’s average import bill on toilet paper stands at roughly $70 million annually.

2017 records the highest amount with 101 million dollars.

Check Ghana’s annual expenditure on the importation of toilet papers (2017-2021) below: