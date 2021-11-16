Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that the company will embark on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to retrieve all arrears owed by customers from the 15th of November, 2021.

As part of the exercise, disconnection teams have been set up in the various regions and district offices to disconnect all categories of customers whose bills are in arrears.

Disconnected customers will be made to pay their bills in full together with reconnection fees before they are reconnected.

We, therefore, advise our valued customers to make efforts to pay their bills and clear all arrears to avoid being disconnected.

Apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams will check illegal connections, self –reconnections and the use of in-line boosters pumps at customer’s premises.

All persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be handed over to the Police for prosecution.

ALSO READ:

Paid up customers must leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes (premises) to avoid wrongful disconnections.

Also, customers who have paid via mobile money or other electronic means will need to show SMS payment receipts as proof of payment.

Payments of water bills can be made at all Ghana Water Company Limited Offices and Revenue Collection Points, via mobile money payments such as Vodafone cash, MTN MOMO, AirtelTigo cash, Slydepay, Express pay and all GWCL partnered banks across the country. Follow the mobile money payment process’ on your network and pay your bills in comfort.

Management entreats customers to cooperate with the teams as they undertake this all-important exercise in our effort to collect and mobilize the much-needed revenue to improve on our water supply service in the country.