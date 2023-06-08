Controversial Ghanaian singer, Deborah Vanessa alias Sister Derby, has exhibited her passion for the ocean and environment in an unconditional way that has sparked reactions.

Joining the world to mark Environmental Day, Sister Derby who is an advocate for recycling and an anti-plastic pollution, shared some photos which depicted her modus operandi in her field.

The 10 photos she shared captured her enjoying nature, but the first photo, particularly, attracted stares.

Sister Derby rested in the sands of a beach wearing a second-hand upcycled belt skirt shaped into a form of a dolphin to give credence to her moniker as the African Mermaid.

From waist up, she was completely nude but covered her bosoms with her hands, though that did not conceal enough.

Other photos captured her enjoying a swim at the beach in the company of some unseen persons.

READ ON

Check out photos below: