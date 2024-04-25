Ghanaian recording artiste and ‘Akokoa’ hitmaker, Safo Newman is back again with another possible smash hit single titled ‘Miss Isabella’.

This time, the budding singer has deviated from his usual somber rhythm as he embraced an Afrobeat vibe.

The song showcases a shift in Safo Newman’s musical style, demonstrating his versatility as an artist.

‘Miss Isabella’ is not just another track; it’s a dedication to his purported lover, whom he describes as endowed like Coca-Cola.

With its catchy beats and infectious melodies, the song has the potential to capture the hearts of listeners and become a favorite on the airwaves.

However, ‘Miss Isabella” has sparked mixed reactions from fans and music enthusiasts.

Some have praised Safo Newman for his fresh approach and catchy tunes, while others have expressed reservations about the new direction of his music.

Listen to snippet below: