Former President Jerry John Rawlings has reacted to the killing of George Floyd by four police officers of Minnesota.

The former president, in a tweet, described as cruel the atrocities committed against the black race in America and questioned why the police officer, who is meant to protect the citizen, should be the source of such ‘cruel and violent’ death.

Read former President Rawlings’ post below:

If some of these atrocities, especially from some white police officers against black citizens, cannot shock the American populace to see evidence of their own decline, what can? How can a police officer be the source of such cruel, violent death… pic.twitter.com/DqtfbzpAB7 — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) May 28, 2020

ALSO:

Woman beats, disgraces husband in public for cheating [Video]

Mr Floyd was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli. Video of his arrest shows Mr Floyd, who is black, repeatedly telling a white police officer kneeling on his neck that he couldn’t breath.

But the officer continued his action for close to nine minutes, the 46-year-old was later taken to Hennepin County Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.