The Anlo Traditional Council has maintained a mini funeral for its son and chief, late ex-President Jerry Rawlings will still come on.

The first President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic was laid to rest on January 27, 2021, in Accra, without the presence of the Agbotui family, a situation that raised concerns among a section of Ghanaians.

The family, prior to the burial, had announced plans to hold its own mini funeral with the hope of the body being transferred to Anlo.

Reacting to the turnout of events on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Wednesday after the burial, the Secretary of the local planning committee, Agbotadua Kumasah, said though things did not go as planned, their position has not changed.

He noted the absence of a body will not prevent them from honouring their son and chief the way he deserves.

“Until his burial today, we were expecting his body to be released to us but now that he has been buried, we as Anlos will still organise our own traditional burial for him without the body because we have our own way of going about such things,” he said.

Speaking on the ‘absence of Anlo customary rites’ at the funeral, Mr Kumasah said that was not possible because the Statesman was buried in Accra.

“Aside from the customary rite, we wanted to bury him at Anlo so we could not have performed the rites and given the body back to the military for burial. Moreso, our rites are not for public consumption and could not have been done at the funeral grounds,” he explained.

