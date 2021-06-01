Private legal practitioner, Yaw Oppong, has said the two Rastafarian students, who were denied admission by Achimota School, need psychological support.

His comment follows the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court’s order for Achimota School to admit the duo; Tyron Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The court ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students could not be limited by the rules in question.

Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea and Tyron Iras Marhguy, in an interview after the ruling said they were relieved after months of trauma.

However reacting to the ruling, lawyer Oppong on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said though the students have been given the green light to pursue their education, it was important they were given the needed psychological help.

To him, it should not be taken lightly the trauma these students will go through.

“These students regardless of their victory in court will need psychological help. There are people who are experienced in those fields and so it is important that they get clinical psychologist to speak to them.

“They went to court because they needed answers and so it’s important to speak to them to prevent any plan they may have against the school or even vice versa,” he urged.