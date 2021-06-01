RoyalAid Foundation, a socio-health-based Non-Governmental-Organisation (NGO) with a focus on health, education, entrepreneurial skills development, boy child empowerment and poverty eradication, has encouraged males to support women during their menstrual period.



The NGO, founded by Dr S.K. Frimpong, a Technical Economic Advisor at the Vice President’s office, has the vision to support men’s positive involvement in addressing policies that perpetuate gender inequalities.



On Friday, 28th May 2021, Dr Frimpong, led his team at RoyalAid Foundation to join millions of menstrual hygiene advocates to break the silence, raise awareness and change negative social norms around menstruations.

They commemorated the day with the boys and girls of Greater Hope Academy, Sapieman, Accra, to educate the pupils on menstrual hygiene and encourage boys to support girls during the period.

Dr Frimpong, advised the boys to feel free to buy sanitary pads for their sisters, mothers, school mates etc. whenever the need arises.

Dr Frimpong explained that he was leading the campaign to end menstrual poverty because he fervently believes that the boy child allyship is a critical factor for effective action against period poverty.

He further stated that females’ ability to manage menstruation safely, hygienically, and with confidence and dignity is vital for their health and economic development and overall gender equality.

Mary Achieng, the Sales Director of Rymas International, producers of Rypad Sanitary pad, educated the girls to keep their genitals clean during menstruation.

She advised them that the vagina has a sensitive balance of useful and non-useful bacteria; therefore, females should avoid soaps or vaginal cleaning products and wash with warm water instead.

Each year, 28th May is observed as menstrual hygiene day. The day is to raise awareness and normalise conversations about the menstrual cycle and menstrual hygiene management.

With sponsorship from Rymas International, each girl at the event received a free sanitary pad.

Rymas International is a Ghanaian-based private company dedicated to providing high-quality, comfortable and reasonably priced female sanitary products, emphasising quality, accessibility, and comfort.