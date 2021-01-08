A rare video of former Speaker of Ghana’s 7th Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has popped up on social media.

The video spotted Prof Oquaye at an event, believed to be a funeral, as most attendees were clad in black attire.

He seemed to have had a difficult time when he tried to get down from a black vehicle upon arrival at the venue.

The septuagenarian, however, had some persons around to guide his steps since he appeared very feeble.

The video comes barely 24 hours after he lost the Speakership slot of the 8th Parliament to one of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) long-serving Members of Parliament (MPs), Alban Bagbin.

The former Nadow-Kaleo MP won a chaotic, closely contested secret ballot in the Chamber of Parliament after he polled 138 votes against his predecessor’s 136 with one spoilt ballot.

The long dragging process, which started at 12:am on Thursday, January 7, delayed the swearing-in of the MPs-elect.

