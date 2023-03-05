Wife of former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye, has passed on.

Major Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye died in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, 2023.

Her son, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr., announced it on his Facebook page.

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to India requested prayers for his almost 79-year old dad, himself and the rest of the family.

Late Mrs Oquaye was a retired Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

He wrote “it is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother;

“Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye.

“Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt.Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr and the entire family.”

Damirifa Due.

Ya wor ojogban.

Below is his post on Facebook: