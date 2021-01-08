The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea, has expressed disappointment in members of his party who may have voted against the party’s nomination for the position of a Speaker, Professor Mike Ocquaye.

According to him, the person who voted against his party’s choice would be found out and disciplined.

He described the person as “black cat” who did not act like a true member of the NPP.

Samuel Atta Akyea however added that the experience of the newly-sworn in Speaker would come to play in making decisions as he wouldn’t do much to change anything.

He noted that with his experience, he would be an independent referee in the house in the next four years.

Hours after all forms of drama ensued in Ghana’s 7th Parliament before its dissolution, the Former 2nd Deputy Speaker and former Member of Parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin was voted to lead Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the 4th republic.

He won with 138 votes as against his co-nominee Prof Mike Ocquaye’s 136 votes.

His election as Speaker probably came as both a surprise and a disappointment to the MP’s on the side of the News Patriotic Party.