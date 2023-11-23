Nigerian rapper, Oladips has brought an end to the controversy surrounding his rumored death as he makes a first official post in that regard.

Management of Oladips announced his death, citing drug overdose as a cause. This was shortly after he announced via social media that he was unwell and needed to be sent to the hospital.

No sooner had news of his demise spread like wildfire and messages of condolence flooding social media, Oladips’ best friend announced that he was very much alive and well.

His revelation was met with skepticism, despite showing videos of Oladips ‘chilling’ with other friends.

In a latest development, Oladips has made a first post, announcing that he is “proof of life”.

The video he shared captured his mother praying for him as he appeared to be unwell.

There were slight changes to his looks; he has lost considerable weight and his signature dreadlocks were chopped off.

Oladips has since deleted the obituary post from his Instagram as well as the official press statement announcing his demise.