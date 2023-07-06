A portion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s audio recordings capturing his remarks about James Gyakye Quayson during a campaign rally ahead of the Assin-North bye-election in June this year, was played in open court today (July 6).

The audio formed part of references by lawyer for Mr Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, to support his argument about alleged prejudicial remarks against his client.

Moving an application filed by the MP to put on hold the trial in which Mr Quayson has been accused of perjury and forgery, until the Court of Appeal determines his appeal challenging the court’s decision to hear the trial on a daily basis, Mr Tsikata, emphasised that the remarks violates the right of the accused person to fair trial.

But the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, interjected saying it was unfair for only a portion of the audio to be played.

In his view, playing 15 seconds of the audio was unjust.

He added that the full video should have been played to give the court a proper context of the issues being referred to by Mr Tsikata.

Stay

Mr Tsikata in his argument noted that if the application for stay was not granted, it would simply convey the impression of a predetermined outcome of the trial.

“It is an exceptional circumstance when it could lead to an innocent person presumed innocent being unjustly trialed,” Counsel added.

But the A-G, opposed the application on grounds that when lawyers for Mr Quayson filed for the variation of the court orders on the day-to-day hearing of the case, their application was in reference to the day-to-day hearing of the case before the bye-election.

“This application is a bundle of confusion grounded on distortion and must be rejected, I pray for same to be dismissed,” Mr Dame, urged the court to dismiss the application.

The presiding judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, fixed July 11, 2023 for ruling to be delivered on the application for stay.

