A view of the MSC World Europa cruise ship in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The World Cup is never without its share of spectacle, and now there’s a new luxury cruise ship on hand to kick off the matches. 

MSC Cruises just christened its latest ship, the MSC World Europa, in Qatar — and it’s really something. The next people to sleep on it? Visitors to the World Cup.

The new ship will serve as a floating hotel/massive residential yacht for soccer fans coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that takes place Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, as reported by Insider.

(The line also has two other ships docked there to play host, the MSC Poesia and MSC Opera.)

The MSC World Europa has 22 decks and around 2,600 cabins for guests. This isn’t a soggy-fries-and-mandatory-fun kind of cruise, either: There’s a yacht club, microbrewery and hydroponic garden on board.

The cruise line says it’s meant to drive tourism to the region, with departures leaving from Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai — it arrives back in those ports as well, so you can choose between a roundtrip voyage or an open-jaw one so you can spend longer in two places.

Other journeys on the MSC World Europa will live up to the ship’s name and cruise on to Europe, with voyages as long as 22 nights leaving the Middle East and arriving in Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa. In the meantime, the cruise ship will remain in Doha, the capital of Qatar, to receive fans.

Chantiers de l'Atlantique, one of the world's biggest shipyards, started construction on MSC World Europa in 2019. The ship was fully constructed and delivered to MSC Cruises in October, and it's scheduled for its maiden voyage around the Middle East in December.MSC World Europa is slated to be used as a hotel for fans at the Qatar World Cup from November 19 to December 19.MSC Cruises did not reply to Insider's requests for comment.

MSC Cruises just launched a new cruise liner called the MSC World Europa. The luxury cruise is currently moored in Doha, Qatar, and is expected to host thousands of fans during the World Cup in November.

The MSC Poesia and MSC Opera, two other cruises in the fleet, are also currently docked in Doha to accommodate fans. MSC Cruises has a fleet of 22 ships.Source: MSC Cruises

MSC Europa is the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet — it has a gross tonnage of 215,863. In comparison, the Titanic had a gross tonnage of 46,328, which is about four times less.

The ship is large enough to accommodate 2,138 crew members.Sources: MSC Cruises

The massive ship has 22 decks and 2,626 cabins, which means it can accommodate more than 6,700 guests at a time.

The yacht club has 152 cabins and two suites, accounting for a fraction of the 2,626 cabins on board. Its amenities include a private pool and 24-hour butler service.Booking up a yacht club cabin for the ship's nine-day maiden voyage start from $2,290.Source: MSC Cruises, Clean Cruising

The ship is designed with a yacht club, which is an area exclusive to VIP guests.

There are four main room categories on board: interior, balcony, suite, and yacht club, cruise booking website Clean Cruising shows. The interior cabin does not have windows, a virtual tour shows.During the duration of the World Cup, however, the ship will stay docked in Doha, and will be used as a floating hotel.A night's stay at the docked MSC Europa is slated to start from $220 per person. Prices fluctuate according to which stage of the tournament is being held on the day of the accommodation. Sources: Clean Cruising, MSC Cruises, Associated Press

A nine-day cruise around Qatar and the United Arab Emirates costs around $1,070 for an entry-level interior cabin. The ship is expected to begin cruising after the World Cup in December.

Source: MSC Cruises

MSC Europa claims it’s home to the world’s longest dry slide in a ship, which spans 11 decks.

There's also a spa with thermal baths, in addition adults-only pools and water facilities made specifically for children.Source: MSC Cruises

There are six pools and 14 whirlpool baths on board.

Restaurants on board include a sushi bar, a tacos and cantina restaurant, and a steakhouse.Sources: MSC Cruises

There are 10 dining venues on board, including four main restaurants, three buffets, and six specialty restaurants.

In addition to the casino, there's a massive panoramic lounge that's slated to host dozens of music-themed experiences. The ship also has luxury boutiques, a water park, a sports complex with a bumper cars, and video arcades.Source: MSC Cruises

The ship also has 21 bars and lounges, as well as a casino.

The ship’s summer tour is expected to begin on April 16. It’s slated to cruise for eight days at a time, across six places in Europe: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina, and Malta.Source: MSC Cruises

