The State of Qatar donated sports equipment used in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to the Republic of Kenya.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kenya Mohammed bin Mutair Al Anazi delivered the sports equipment to a representative of the Kenyan government at the port of Mombasa.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 marked a milestone in the history of the State of Qatar and the Arab world, and left a social, humanitarian, economic and environmental legacy for the country and the region, and established new standards regarding sustainable planning and implementation of major events and ensuring that they leave a positive impact locally and internationally for decades to come.

