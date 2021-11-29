The Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has resumed the public hearing in relation to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

This follows a temporal suspension barely 24 hours after the committee held its first hearing on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

About eight persons or organisations are expected to appear before the Committee to make their presentations, after which further interrogations will follow.

The Committee is expected to give audience to the authors of over 150 memoranda on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill.

Closing the first session of public hearings on Thursday [November 11, 2021], Chairman of the Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, cited time constraints as the reason for the suspension of the hearings.

“We haven’t finished with the public hearings. There are other memoranda that we have received but we are constrained with time and we cannot predict what time we would have to meet and continue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel George, and one of the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQI Bill described as satisfactory the first day of the public hearing on the bill.