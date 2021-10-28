Former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has urged Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to exercise restraint with his position on the anti LGBTQI+ bill.

According to Mr Buaben, the Speaker is a referee in the House and must not create the impression that he already has a position on the bill.

“I think on this matter he is getting too involved, he is not being the referee that he ought to be and I think it will be important he steps back a bit.

“So that whenever he is called to make a determination it will be accepted on all sides. Because it is almost as if he has made up his mind,” he urged on Accra-based Starr FM.

The private member’s bill dubbed: ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021’ seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in the country.

Ahead of its consideration in Parliament, there have been widespread pronouncements on the passage.

Some faith-based organisations have warned of dire consequences, amidst threats to vote out any political party that will oppose the bill.

Mr Bagbin had earlier said the activities of homosexuals were worse than the coronavirus pandemic, hence Parliament will pass the bill as soon as possible.

But a few weeks ago, the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said the Speaker cannot predetermine the fate of the Anti LGBTQI+ bill.

According to the leader who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Bagbin is not a parliamentarian, hence the best he can do is to make referrals to the business committees.

However, Mr Buaben, who is also the Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) added the Speaker’s posture on the bill could be tricky.

To him, Mr Bagbin is a smart man and knows what he may be doing.

“Many believe that he is a promoter of the bill, but as a Speaker, you embody the House. You are not part of the disputations, you have to be above it.

“The way he is going about it is a bit tricky but he is smart and knows what he is doing,” he added.