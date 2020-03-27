Paris St-Germain have made a 100,000 euro (£91,000) donation to France’s Secours Populaire charity to help fight the coronavirus crisis.

The money will help provide aid and support to children, the elderly and the homeless who have been affected.

It will also be used to support doctors working in the field and help to train volunteers.

France currently has the world’s fifth-highest mortality rate from coronavirus with more than 1,300 deaths.

Secours Populaire Chief Executive Officer Thierry Robert said: “The Secours Populaire Francais and our 80,000 volunteer coordinator/fundraisers are very grateful for the support of Paris St-Germain.

“Once again, Paris St-Germain is responding to a call from our charity to help those victims of poverty or social exclusion.

“This support will enable the Secours Populaire Francais to act quickly to relieve the suffering of those most affected by the consequences of this unprecedented crisis.”

PSG have also released a special football jersey and hope to raise €200,000 for Paris Hospitals, with all proceeds going to healthcare professionals.