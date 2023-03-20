The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has asked Ghanaians in the country to be vigilant and cautious in movements.

The Mission has also advised the Ghanaian Community to restrict their movements only to safe areas.

This directive is based on the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) nationwide protest.

The Commission in a circular said even inasmuch as the organisers have promised a peaceful event, previous ones have been violent.

“The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria presents its compliments to Ghanaians living in South Africa and wishes to advise that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a political party, has planned a ‘national shutdown’ scheduled for March 20, 2023”.

“While, the organisers have expressed their wish for a peaceful event, previous protests and demonstrations have had violent incidents.”

The Mission would, thus, like to advise members of the Ghanaian community to be vigilant to any such incidents, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and contact the police for assistance when required,” excerpts of the circular said.

Below is the full statement:

South Africans are anxiously expecting the outcome of the “national shutdown” today.

The radical opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, wants the country to come to a standstill due to a number of grievances.

Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, the third-largest party in Parliament, said South Africans are tired of rolling power cuts being implemented daily, corruption and unemployment among other issues.