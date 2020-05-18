Controversial prophet, Nigel Gaisie, who is the General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, claims he had a vision and in it his colleague, ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim, was in heaven.

According to him, he didn’t see most of the sophisticated pastors who are believed to be good people just because they speak the impeccable English language.

The prophet made this known in a video currently circulating on various social media platforms.

He said although he does not agree with some of the things Bishop Obinim do in his church, he is loved by God and will make it to heaven irrespective of how he is perceived by those who despise him.

Pastor Gaisie advised his congregation to desist from being judgmental about people because “we may not tell who will make it on the final day.

“Good English speaking preachers I didn’t see most of them in heaven. I saw this man, controversial man, I saw him in heaven. Amen. Let’s not judge. I saw Bishop Obinim in heaven. Listen, I’m against him giving lotto number,” he said in the video being circulated.

Bishop Obinim is currently going through turmoil as he is being haunted by maverick lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong over alleged ill deeds.

Reports suggest that the police have been issued with an arrest warrant to arrest him but the ‘Angel’ is currently sick and will be arrested when he recovers.