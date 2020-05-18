Ghana and CSKA Sofia winger, Edwin Gyasi, has called on Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey to join Arsenal in the Premier League.

The midfielder, 26, has been a top target for Mikel Arteta’s side with reports suggesting he [Thomas Partey] will join the club this summer.

Speaking on the transfer brouhaha, the CSKA Sofia winger, who has played with the midfielder in the Black Stars, says he [Partey] has the qualities to play for every top European club and urged him to join the Gunners.

“I think with his style of play, he [Thomas Partey] can play for every club,” he told Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah in an exclusive interview.

“He is that kind of player you will love to have in your team. He can attack and he can also defend.

“Partey can play for all of these teams but personally, I will love to see him play for Arsenal because Arsenal is my favourite club,” he added.

The Ghana midfielder is also a target for Manchester United, AS Roma and Inter Milan.

Partey currently has €50 million (£47m) release clause in his contract. Chelsea and Liverpool have also joined the race for Partey’s signature.

Partey has been one of the consistent performers for Los Rojiblancos, making 31 appearances in all competitions thus far.