Paramount Chief of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II, has commended the running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s flagbearer, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination.

According to Nana Kojo Kru II, he has, over the years, known the Prof Opoku-Agyemang posses something unique in her from the time she became the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

“I discovered your relationship with us and your works, even in Komenda here. I thus got my palace to even hand over the royal staff to you.

“That staff is the staff of the royal stool. You made it easier for us because you never abandoned us,” he told the NDC running mate.

According to the chief, when he heard rumours of their daughter being a likely candidate for the running mate slot, he was confident the seat of the Vice President was indeed coming to Komenda because they knew what they were doing in support.

“You are my daughter, my loving daughter. We gave birth to you for a purpose and that purpose, you have always loved. We are proud of you. We know that you were selected not just because you are a woman but because you are extremely competent,” he lauded.

Nana Kojo Kru II made the remarks when Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a visit to her hometown, Komenda, to officially inform them about her nomination.

After her meeting with the chief of Komenda, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang addressed her kinsmen, saying she returned as tradition demanded in order to seek their support and blessings after the responsibility that had been bestowed on her.

“I was outdoored yesterday and tradition demands that I come home to seek your support and that is what I have fulfilled,” she said.

