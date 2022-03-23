The 2020 Running Mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said that she is waiting with bated breath for the definition of ‘review’ as would be applied to government’s flagship programmes.

She said it will be good to know how government would review the Senior High School programme.

“When we said ‘review’ others said we were going to cancel. Today, we are waiting for the definition of review from the ‘Black Dictionary’ since that is the source that they use for many things,” she said at the launch of TEIN App on Monday.

Earlier on the same day, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, revealed that all 16 flagship programmes of government will soon be reviewed to ensure their objectives are well achieved.

ALSO READ:

According to him, it is one of the decisions taken during the three-day Cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region to mitigate the economic difficulties in the country.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, however could not comprehend why the same people who alleged that former President John Mahama meant ‘cancel’ when he used the word ‘review’ want to do what they once criticised.

Ghana’s economical numbers have not been at their best in recent times.

The cedi is depreciating in relation to the dominant currencies at a fast pace. Similarly, there has been a hike in fuel prices with a litre of diesel selling at GH¢10.

Many economists have expressed worry that the country’s economy is on the verge of collapse if proper interventions are not implemented as soon as possible.