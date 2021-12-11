Professor Joshua Alabi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign Manager for the 2020 General Election, has waded into the E-LEVY debate, urging the Minority in Parliament to maintain their current stance on the issue.

Explaining his personal position, Prof. Alabi, who was on a visit to the Madina Constituency, as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Greater Accra Region, said the E-LEVY, when accepted, will bring untold hardships to the people of Ghana.

Addressing the chiefs and people of the Madina community, Prof. Alabi stated that he was in the area to express gratitude to the traditional authorities on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer in the 2020 General Election.

Before embarking on the 2020 campaigns, they had sought their blessings and support, and so it was proper to come back and thank them, especially because the NDC won the elections not just in the Greater Accra Region but massively in the Madina Constituency as well.

He said, currently, the Member of Parliament for Madina is an NDC person who defeated the NPP candidate in the last election, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, former president Mahama, widened the gap between him and the NPP presidential candidate.

The NDC will restore the economy

Prof. Alabi stated that an NDC led administration would have ensured a booming economy with jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country today.

He said, the NDC had a strategic blueprint to create millions of realistic jobs and assured them that in 2025, when former President Mahama takes up the mantle of leadership of the country once again, this country would be brought back on track.

Professor Alabi appealed to the chiefs to continue in prayer for former President Mahama and the NDC so that the 2024 elections will be a clear one touch victory for President Mahama and the NDC.

The Honourable Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the area, also thanked them for their unwavering support and assured them that he would fiercely fight for the constituency to benefit from the national cake.

The Madina chief, Alhaji Seidu Baba Amadu (Baba Seriki), thanked Mr Maham for showing appreciation and said this is truly Biblical.

The Chairman of the Madina Constituency, Abdul Rahman Rahim, assured the chiefs that they would continue to give their unflinching support to the Member of Parliament to achieve the vision he has for the constituency.

Earlier, Prof. Alabi and his delegation visited the Nungua Traditional Council and the La Traditional Council, both in Accra.

Visit to Nungua Traditional Council

Earlier, Prof. Alabi paid a courtesy call to the Nungua Traditional Council in Accra on Tuesday, November 23,2021, to express the main opposition party’s gratitude to the chiefs and people of Nungua for their support.

Prof Alabi told members of the Nungua Traditional Council, that he is convinced that the NDC and former President Mahama won the 2020 elections, but that the party was denied a well-deserved win due to the Electoral Commission’s and state security apparatus’ intrigues.

He expressed his admiration for the NDC’s achievements, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, where the party received the most votes and increased the number of parliamentary seats from 13 in 2017 to 20 in 2021.

He also stated his strong intention to work hard for the NDC.