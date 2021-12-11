The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has distributed about 80% of the 62,000 laptops available to teachers in Senior High Schools.

According to GES, phase one of the One-teacher One-laptop project, which was launched on September 3, 2021, is expected to be completed on December 17, 2021.

In a press statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Ampofo, the Service said, “the TM1 laptop has a training component; so far, 260 GES District ICT Coordinators have been trained with certified Microsoft ICT tools to provide technical support to teachers.”

GES added that digital online training and learning modules will commence in the coming weeks for every teacher, noting that the training will include digitizing lesson notes, using online tools for learning management and supporting learners.

The Service also revealed that phases two and three for the Junior High and Primary schools will commence in January 2022 when schools re-open.

This comes after some aggrieved teachers have accused the Education Ministry, GES and some teacher unions of conniving to illegally use their monies to purchase laptops for them.