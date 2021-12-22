Krontihene of Odumase, Osabarima Kwabena Yeboah Ababio, has directed land owners to produce documents or lose their property.

During his thanksgiving service, he stated that he is against residents settling at unauthorised places in the traditional area.

Osabarima said that land litigations and disputes are threatening peace and stability and the Council has initiated measures to ensure that every land belongs to its rightful owner.

Speaking with Adom News correspondent, he assured that the traditional council would collaborate with the Municipal Assemblies to demolish all unauthorised structures in the area.

He also commended government for initiating the Green Ghana project as part of efforts to preserve the country’s forest cover.

He has promised to ensure the sustainability of the project in the traditional area to restore the depleted forest cover in the local communities.