President of Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Andrew Edwin Arthur, has said the claims of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, assembled a group of journalists from both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) affiliated media houses at the Forest Hotel at Dodowa to discuss a strategy to bring him down are false.



In the report he presented to the Chief of Staff in March 2021, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng accused Mr Oppong Nkrumah of bringing some journalists together to scheme to bring him down while he served as Chairman of the now-dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.



“On Saturday the 8th of February 2020, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information assembled a group of journalists from both NDC and NPP affiliated media houses at the Forest Hotel in Dodowa to discuss a strategy to bring me Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng down,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng alleged in his report.



But according to Mr Arthur, they had a programme at the Forest Hotel at Dodowa with the aim to educate or train PRINPAG on financial matters but not on galamsey,

adding that, they have documented evidence that shows that they didn’t talk about galamsey or assembled a group of journalists from both NDC and NPP affiliated media houses at the Forest Hotel at Dodowa to discuss a strategy to bring Prof. Frimpong-Boateng Down.



Anyone can come to his office for the evidence, he added.

