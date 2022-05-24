Actor, Kwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has advised the youth to work more and pray less.

In his view, it is counterproductive to waste productive working hours in church praying.

Akrobeto believes that there is more to life than just praying for miracles.

ALSO READ:

To him, there is the need to invest more time in working and less time in prayers because God doesn’t bless idle hands.

Akrobeto cited how no rich person will accused his or her mother of being a witch but a poor person will do due to poverty to buttress his point.

“Pray for shorter periods and work more. There is no rich man or woman whose mother is a witch. It’s only mothers of poor people. If you work hard, you’ll not say your mother is a witch. So all I’m telling you today is that, pray but don’t waste all the time praying. Rather invest more time working so that you can make money to help others,” he added.