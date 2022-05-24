Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has shared how she challenged God after several years of marriage without a child.

According to her, she vowed not to return to the studio to record a song until she gives birth.

Diana Hamilton revealed this in an interview on Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“I told God that, I’m not going back to the studio to sing to praise him. I told God that because I wanted him to know that I’m serious about what I said” she stressed.

The next time she went to the studio to record her thanksgiving song, the singer said she was pregnant.

Diana Hamilton added that, she gave birth to twins and it came as a shock to many because they declared her barren.