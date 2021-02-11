A man, believed to be his 30’s, identified as Adam Nuhu, has died in a fatal accident with another injured at Doli near Bole in the Savannah Region.

Information gathered suggested the accident occurred while the duo attempted to dodge potholes on the road.

The deceased, Adam Nuhu.

Unfortunately, they hit into a pothole which caused the tricycle to somersault, killing Mr Nuhu on the spot.

Witnesses told Adom News they were travelling from Bole to Sawla when the accident occurred.

The Bole police have indicated the body will be released to the family for burial since the Sawla mortuary has not been functional since November 2020.

Nature of the road

The injured person, who is also in critical condition, is undergoing treatment at the Bole Government Hospital.