Self-styled man of God, Prophet Azuka alias Ogya Nyame, has exposed the plot of some colleagues to bring his church to ruins.

Ogya Nyame indicated that God is using him to do wonderous works and for that he has attracted the envy of other pastors in Ghana.

Narrating his humble beginning on Adom TV’s The Journey, he said he built his church from donations and he has since gathered multitudes for God.

However, he revealed his own colleagues who he expected to uplift him are hijacking his progress and on some occasions he has seen elements of voodoo planted in his church.

“After God elevated me from hardship to do his ministry, I experienced a grave setback. Sometimes I go to church and I see blood of sacrificial animals sprinkled all over my church. Sometimes ‘koose’, blood and other weird items. They just wanted my downfall.”

The plot, he said, is to reduce his numbers and make his congregants lose faith in his divine message.

Though he has been spiritually briefed on the culprits, Ogya Nyame refused to name them for obvious reasons.

According to him, he was a bit shaken by the incident and went on a hiatus for a while to fortify himself for a great comeback.

Ogya Nyame said his experience has taught him that to be a man of God, one needs spiritual backing.

