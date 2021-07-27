Tonto Dikeh has addressed her frustration and challenges over her decision to resume acting.



She recently announced she would be gracing our screens in a new movie titled ‘Beggars Children’.



She made the announcement after several years of taking a break from Nollywood to focus on her family’s personal development, humanitarian foundation and leadership programmes.



However, the mother of one lamented about the current challenges she’s been having to deal with on the movie set.



According to her, she’s been on set with one of the most amazing colleagues and crew but the job seem such a herculean task and that is because her heart is no longer in it, thus, making it difficult for her to want to continue.



She added that her new project regrettably made her miss church.



“I missed church because of Nollywood… Don’t understand how I let this happen… This film thing is frustrating… But I am grateful to work with amazing colleagues but this life isn’t for me… I look and feel sick…



“My director and producer have been so amazing to me on the set. Actually, one of the most professional crew and set I’ve seen in years… BUT MY PROBLEM IS MY HEART LEFT A LONG TIME AGO… It’s hard now,” she said.

READ ALSO: