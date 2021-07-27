The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has shared a story of how he was able to get a medical doctor to his constituency in his quest to improve healthcare delivery.

In a Facebook post, the MP introduced Dr Prince Koranteng Ampaw, the first medical doctor who agreed to provide healthcare services in the Akyemensa District of the Eastern Region.

According to the MP, “in 2016 when I was running for the first time as Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, I promised to invest heavily in healthcare, by providing leadership to attract our first medical doctor, refurbishing existing health centres and investing in health facilities.

