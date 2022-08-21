Kumawood star Bernard Aduse-Poku has cautioned his fans to be vigilant after an encounter with a mobile money fraudster.

Bernard, in a video he shared on Instagram, hinted that he received an alarming call from one of the fraudsters who attempted to defraud him of GHS 500.

Using the infamous technique, the fraudster demanded he refunds some non-existing amount he sent to him, but he quickly caught wind of the scam.

He traded insults with the culprit before he hang up in pure shame.

Bernard disclosed he is shocked the fraudster was kind with his insults, and labeled him the nicest mobile money fraudster he has encountered.

He shared snippets of their conversation on social media to advice his fans to be wary of money hungry persons.

