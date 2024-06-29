Pope Francis has appointed Msgr. Julien Kaboré as the new Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana.

Msgr. Kaboré, who has been serving as the Titular Archbishop-elect of Milevi, will succeed Archbishop Henryk Mieczysław Jagodziński in this diplomatic role.

Msgr. Kaboré brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having served in various diplomatic capacities within the Holy See.

His previous assignments include roles in the Apostolic Nunciatures in Honduras, Japan, and Spain.

In these capacities, he has been instrumental in fostering diplomatic relations and supporting the local church communities.

The appointment of Msgr. Kaboré is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the Holy See and Ghana.

His extensive experience and diplomatic skills are anticipated to enhance the collaboration between the Catholic Church and the Ghanaian government, promoting peace, development, and the welfare of the people.

Msgr. Kaboré’s tenure as Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana will commence later this year, following his episcopal ordination.

