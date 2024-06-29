The Development Bank Ghana, in collaboration with the Childlift Aid Foundation (CAF), has launched a free mass school deworming exercise in the Asene Manso Akroso District Assembly (AMADA) of the Eastern Region.

This initiative aims to educate and distribute deworming medication to children, with joint efforts from the District Education Directorate, District Health Directorate, Social Welfare, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Mrs. Barbara Wricketts, CSR Head at Development Bank Ghana and keynote speaker of the launch explained that, this initiative is part of the bank’s efforts to support rural communities.

She noted that the foundation’s annual deworming exercise typically reaches about 1,000 children, and the bank’s support aims to expand the program’s impact.

Mr. Osei Bawuah Steward, Senior Operations Officer of the Childlift Aid Foundation, stated that this initiative supports children in rural communities in education, health, and other areas to improve their lives.

The project aims to prevent diseases caused by worms and ensure that every child in the district is dewormed. The foundation targets deworming over 4,000 children in this exercise, with a long-term goal of deworming over 5 million children by 2030.

Stephen Boakye, District Disease Control Officer, emphasized the importance of deworming every three months, citing records that show 1,759 children in the district suffered from worm-related diseases in 2023. He advised parents to keep their children clean to prevent worm infestations.

George Kwame Somua, Director of Education for the district, highlighted the importance of deworming for school children, as worm infestations can hinder concentration and learning.

He praised the collaborative effort and encouraged parents to support the exercise.