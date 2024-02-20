Nana Poku Ashis has urged every creative and union in the industry not to succumb to the allure of politicians’ promises during this election year to campaign for them.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the artiste manager explained that, politicians often rely on the services of creatives during this period and as a result make short-term promises and gains to secure their support.

While some individuals in the industry may be tempted to accept these promises, Ashis emphasized that such actions do not foster the united front necessary for creatives to protect and advance their industry.

“During elections, that’s where most of our creative works come into play. They need it. Around that period, you hear a lot of musical messages from creatives.

“You don’t necessarily need to hear the person speak, but the voice of that music reminds you of something. So it tells you that creative work is very important to the politicians around that period.

“But should it be only around that period? Should our wealth be sought around that period and that’s it?”

“Development has stalled in our sector. Lots of promises from all governments that have run through offices. They’ve given us promises upon promises upon promises. Are we fools to still be doing the same thing over and over again?

“There comes a time a fool gets wise and a fool needs to ask questions. What is the use of all that if promises cannot be implemented and then you come knocking on my door again for me to go and do this again? It doesn’t make sense. But they will get to use us because we don’t have a united front,” Ashis stated.

The artiste manager called on unions like MUSIGA, FIPAG, and the Ghana Actors Guild to be proactive and united in demanding better treatment and the fulfilment of promises made to the industry by politicians.

He warned that constant infighting and backbiting would only further damage the industry.

“We need to face the bull by the horns and tell them (politicians) that enough is enough. Until we see these amphitheatres, until all those promises made to us are implemented, we are not going to avail ourselves to be used. We can do it. If we drop our selfish ego and our selfish interest, we can face that and things can change in our sector.”

“I mean they wanted to build a cathedral and they are still on course building a cathedral. How can they not just build one amphitheatre? Why is this such a big deal for us to get a theatre somewhere?

“They promised and where is it? Nobody cares about us. So why do you waste your time day in and day out?”

