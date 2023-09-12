The Ghana Police Service has declared its commitment to provide security to the Minority’s demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addisson.

The protest has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The police earlier directed the protesters to change their routes, citing security concerns and public safety.

They indicated the relocation would help them provide the necessary security arrangements for the exercise.

But in a letter addressed to the caucus, the Accra Regional Police Command they “will provide the required security for the demonstration in line with the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT 491).”

The police further urged the NDC to take measures to ensure that peace is not breached while calling on protestors to “conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after.”

The route

The press release signed by COP Sayibu Gariba further reminded the group of the agreed routes.

“You are hereby reminded of the following: a. To keep to the route of Obra Spot – Adabraka – Ridge Roundabout – National Theatre Traffic Light – High Court Complex Traffic Light – Atta Mills Highway – U- Tum to Independence Square.”

The demonstration, which was earlier set for September 12 is to put pressure on Dr Addison and his two deputies to resign.

