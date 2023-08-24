The Ghana Police Service has met with the Minority in Parliament over the modalities for their planned demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on September 5, 2023.

This was a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters with the Minority leadership.

A statement signed by the Regional Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Juliana Obeng expressed the readiness of the Police to provide the necessary security.

The statement however noted the attention of the organisers was drawn to the fact that using their selected routes may endanger public safety, order and requested a relocation of the routes.

“The police are waiting to hear from the organisers to enable us to provide the necessary security for the exercise,” the statement added.

The protest is to voice out their concerns about what they describe as the mismanagement of financial resources and the resulting economic implications.

The caucus had earlier, at a press conference, gave the BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, and his two deputies a 21-day ultimatum to resign over the reckless management and the GHC60 billion losses incurred in its 2022 financial report.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the protest they say is to intensify their call.

Meanwhile, other pressure groups and Civil Society Organisations have expressed readiness to join the march.

