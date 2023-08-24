The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, says the Minority’s intended protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies is to simply an act for political capital.

According to him, as the election period draws nigh, “they [Minority] will embark on all sort of activities to get people into making arbitrary decisions and then vote for them.”

“We should all know that what they are doing is basically to have some sort of political capital because we are getting to next year’s election,” he said in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday.

The Minority is calling for the head of Bank of Ghana’s Governor, Dr Ernest Addison together with his two deputies.