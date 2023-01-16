Police to evacuate personnel from Apromase barracks after fire incident

The Ghana Police Service has announced the evacuation of personnel from a facility housing the officers at Apromase for a complete assessment after a fire outbreak there.

This comes after fire swept through the top floor of one of the buildings serving as barracks, killing a Police officer together with his wife and four-month-old daughter.

The Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, who visited the victims, says the necessary steps will be taken to ensure the facility is safe enough for habitation.

“After having discussions with my brother, the head of Fire Service in the Region, we have looked at it from the technical angle, the investigation is ongoing and there will be joint investigation between themselves and us to find out what exactly happened,” he said.

He explained: “I have instructed that all the other blocks not affected, we are going to evacuate all of you and give you a decent place nearby, especially now that schools have reopened the kids will not be disadvantaged. We will leave this structure for a complete assessment by structural and electrical engineers and all other experts who can have a very comprehensive examination of the structures for us to know what needs to be done to improve safety within the flats for you to be able to come back”.

The Inspector-General of Police, accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board, took a trip to the barracks to ascertain the situation and commiserate with the officers.

The visit was an emotional one for the team and victims.

Dr. Dampare conveyed words of encouragement from the President and other top government officials.

“Mr. President through the Vice Presidents and the sector Minister asked me to convey his personal heartfelt condolences to first the families who have lost dear ones and second to all of you who happen to be occupants of these flats”, he emphasized.

The fire gutted the top floor of one of three storey buildings housing about 45 Police officers.

Investigations by the Fire Service have established the fire started in the hall of the deceased family.

Dr. Dampare believes for the safety of officers, they will have to be relocated for a thorough assessment on the buildings.

Meanwhile, the Service has committed to ensuring the welfare of all victims. The IGP said clinical psychologists will visit the affected officers.

Dr. Dampare further assured them of financial support.

“We are also concerned about the fact that life has to be lived with necessities and those necessities we know most of you have lost all of them. With the assurance the President has given us, we will work to see that you come to some level of normalcy with your life. The issues of those who might have gotten injured in escaping the fire we are looking at all the assessment and all that it takes to ensure that we provide you the best of medical care we will do it”, he assured.



Families of affected victims are also being engaged by the Service for a dignified burial.