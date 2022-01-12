Chairperson of the Convention’s People Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, has called for a refund of monies collected from Ghanaians, who purchased Ghana Police Service application forms.

As a principled man, she charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare to set an example for the other security agencies to follow.

Speaking on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, she could not fathom why a citizen will have to pay to serve the state.

“Why am I expected to pay 100 cedis to apply for a job as a youth in this country, this is extortion at its peak” she bemoaned.

The CPP Chairperson called on the police to account for monies collected in the past.

“The process is not transparent; it appears too mysterious so a lot of people are complaining but it is important for the police to set the records straight,” she urged.

Madam Frimponmaa also proposed the allocation of a budget for security agencies recruitment to prevent further extortion from prospective applicants.