Krachi Nchumuru MP donates laptops, printers to constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru Constituency in the Oti Region, has donated some items to the Ghana Education Service office in his constituency.

At a brief ceremony at Chinderi, the district capital, Hon. Solomon Kuyon presented 14 laptops, seven Dell desktop computers and two printers to the office.

Hon. Kuyon said the donation is part of his contribution to promote the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the area.

Mr Kuyon emphasised the need for ICT learning, adding that it is critical for nation building.

He thanked teachers in the district for their sacrifices in preparing final year pupils and students for the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, the District Director of Education for the Krachi Nchumuru, David Seddoh after receiving the items thanked the MP for promoting quality education in the area.

He appealed to other benevolent organization, NGOs and individuals to also come to their aid.